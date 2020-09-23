Sad13 Uses Small Rituals to Seek Control in New Stop-Motion Video for “Ruby Wand”

Home News Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Sad13, the solo project of Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis, has released a new music video for “Ruby Wand” a single off her forthcoming album Haunted Painting out on Wax Nine in two days. Benjamin Stillerman directed this latest visual, which features a doll made by Elena Gonchar and clay figures made by Gabriel Lee and Hannah Schneider.

“Ruby Wand” continues the campy aesthetic featured on her previously released singles “Hysterical,” “Oops…” and “Ghost of A Good Time,” but utilizes a stop motion aesthetic to capture this eerie yet playful vibe. A doll is shown in control of a the titular ruby wand, before she tosses it in a trash, transporting the dollhouse across various different scenes such as the outside of a real life apartment and eventually, into space.

This song is a mix between eclectic indie pop and rock, that transitions into a bit of some shoegaze influences by the end of the song. The instrumental for the majority of the song is playful and light with some ethereal synth lines and a light bassline, that eases Dupuis’ soothing voice along.

Dupuis opened up the year by releasing the single “WTD,” for the Adult Swim Singles Series. She also appeared on an Alzheimers benefit compilation, a tribute to the late Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger and a podcast where she played material from her adolescence. This album was produced by Dupuis and features Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, and features vocal contributions from Helado Negro’s Roberto Lange, Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs, and Pile’s Rick Maguire.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat