Sad13 Gets Vampiric in New Video for “Oops…”

Sad13, the solo project of Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis, has released a new music video for “Oops…” which is set to be featured on her upcoming studio album Haunted Paintings, out on September 25 via Wax Nine. This latest video was directed by Kimber-Lee Alston.

“Oops…” opens up with a shot of a Tudor-style house, before focusing on a vampiric Dupuis who is getting dressed after indulging on a victim. Later on in the video the victim is shown eating a cake Dupuis handed him, before she fades out into a cloud of pink smoke. The song is in the style of 1990s alternative rock throwback, with grunge inspired, but catchy guitar chords, complemented by Dupuis’ pop vocals.

The comedy horror-tinged style of this video follows up from the project’s previous music video “Ghost (Of a Good Time).” Dupuis explained that this song was inspired by an incident that occurred while she was touring alongside Chvrches.

“Just before writing it, on tour with Chvrches, a venue employee became physically and verbally violent with one of my Speedy Ortiz bandmates,” Dupuis explained. “He directed his fake apology at me instead of the person he harmed, presumably because I am smaller and present feminine. My vengeance complex kicked in and I got a scary adrenaline high making sure this unsafe person was removed from the show.”

Dupuis debuted a pair of high school recordings “Smile Wicked and “Sixteen” during a recent podcast back in June. She released an Adult Swim single titled “WTD” earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat