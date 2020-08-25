Sad13 Shares New Video for “Hysterical” Written and Directed by Kate Banford and Jamie Loftus and Featuring Appearances by Comedians Mitra Jouhari & Demi Adejuyigbe

Home News Aaron Grech August 25th, 2020 - 10:37 AM

Sadie Dupuis solo project Sad13 has released a new music video for “Hysterical” which is set to be featured on her upcoming studio album Haunted Paintings, out on September 25 via Wax Nine. Kate Banford, the co-founder of Philly’s Good Good Comedy and Jamie Loftus of Robot Chicken fame wrote and directed the video, which also features Mitra Jouhari of Three Busy Debras and Demi Adejuyigbe of The Good Place.

“Hysterical” is done almost entirely from the point of view of Dupuis’ computer as she reads an article about a “pissed off dead guy” turning into a ghost to piss off other people and engages in various video calls. During the video, Dupuis is also shown performing the song, while each of her friends slowly fall to a unique demise. The song itself is an upbeat pop song with wonky synths, on top of anthemic drums and Dupuis’ catchy vocal hooks.

The song is made to poke fun at comedians who criticize “PC culture” and say that it “destroys comedy” despite their own lack of humor. This is the third single featured on this latest release, following the previous music video “Oops…!” and the project’s debut single “Ghost of A Good Time.”

While Dupuis is also the frontwoman for Speedy Ortiz, she has been mostly focusing on her solo work this year and dropped an Adult Swim Single for “WTD.” She has also been keeping busy during the quarantine appearing on an Alzheimers benefit compilation, a tribute to Adam Schlesinger and a podcast where she debuted old songs from her youth.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat