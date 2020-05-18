SAD13 Wants to Know What’s the Drama in New Song “WTD?” for Adult Swim Singles Series

Home News Drew Feinerman May 18th, 2020 - 12:48 PM

Adult Swim Singles have shared a new song from Speedy Ortiz lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Sadie Dupuis, known solo as Sad13, as the 30th entry for the program this year. The song, titled “WTD?,” is the first Sad13 recording to feature live members Zoë Brecher on drums and Audrey Zee Whitesides on bass, and is the first new music from the project since 2017’s “Sooo Bad,” which was also featured on Adult Swim Singles.

“WTD?,” which stands for “What’s the drama?” is a vibrant explosion of socially conscious ideas matched up with tender vocals, driving guitar and bass performances, and catchy synths. In the words of Sad13 herself, the song, ” . . . is about eco-fascism, climate gentrification, and the depopulation of species, caused by human selfishness and industrial greed.” Although the overall message of the song is somewhat negative, Sad13 still manages to deliver the song with positivity, allowing for the possibility of optimism for what the future may hold.

“WTD?” marks the first song Dupuis released as Sad13 since the release of “121212,” a Christmas oriented track released in December of last year. While Dupuis has enjoyed a successful career as the lead vocalist and guitarist for Speedy Ortiz, she has only released one solo album as Sad13, Slugger, back in 2016.

Dupuis and the rest of Speedy Ortiz, along with Downtown Boys, DIIV, Lee Ranaldo, Thursday, Zola Jesus and Guy Picciotto, formed an independent musicians union, the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW), and penned a letter to congress demanding aid. The letter comes in six parts, calling for an expansion of government benefits, and emergency funding for programs in need.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat