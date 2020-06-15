Anna Calvi, Moby, Sad13 and More Contribute Unreleased Songs For Upcoming Alzheimer’s Benefit Compilation The Longest day

Home News Aaron Grech June 15th, 2020 - 5:36 PM

A number of high profile artists including Anna Calvi, Moby, Algiers, Daniel Avery, Sad13, Cold Specks, Rhys Chatham, Rituals of Mine and M83 alumni J. Laser will be contributing new original music for an upcoming fundraiser album titled The Longest Day. This charity album will use its funds to help support the Alzheimer’s Association’s yearly fundraiser, and will be released by Mon Amie Records.

Influential 1980s alternative rock outfit New Order will also be releasing an extended mix of “Nothing But A Fool” on vinyl for the first time as a part of this compilation record. This song was originally featured on the group’s 2015 studio album Music Complete.

New Order members Stephen Morris and Bernard Summer recently spoke at a virtual tribute in honor of their late Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis. The outfit released ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes… alongside Liam Gillick last summer.

Calvi released a reworked version of her album Hunter titled Hunted earlier this year, which had a guest appearance from Charlotte Gainsbourg. Moby also released an album earlier this year titled All Visible Objects.

Sad13, the solo project of former Speedy Ortiz lead single Sadie Dupuis, released a song for the Adult Swim Singles series titled “WTD” back in May. Avery teamed up with Alessandro Cortini for the electronic music album Illusion of Time, released back in June. Beach Slang dropped The Deadbeat Band of Heartbreak City earlier this year.

The Longest Day tracklist

1. Anna Calvi – Adélaïde

2. Rituals of Mine – The Only Way Out Is Through

3. Daniel Avery – JXJ

4. Cold Specks – Turn To Stone

5. TR/ST – Destroyer

6. Shadowparty – Marigold

7. Beach Slang – Under the Milky Way

8. New Order – Nothing But A Fool (Extended Mix 2)

9. HAAi – Drumting

10. J. Laser – Dreamphone

11. Sad13 – Who Goes There

12. Algiers – There Is No Year (Remix)

13. Astronauts, Etc. – The Border

14. Wolfmanhattan Project – Friday the 13th

15. Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins – Goodbye Horses

16. Moby – In Between Violence

17. Rhys Chatham – For Bob – In Memory (2014) for flute orchestra. Rhys Chatham: bass, alto and C flute

