Listen to Speedy Ortiz Singer Sadie Dupuis’s High School Era Recordings Including One Song Called “Sixteen” That Charted on Myspace for One Day

July 21st, 2020

Sadie Dupuis, the frontwoman for Speedy Ortiz, who also performs as a solo artist as Sad13, recently appeared on the Bad Songwriter podcast, where she discussed some of her high school era recordings. During the podcast she played a couple of tracks, including a song titled “Sixteen,” which briefly charted at number 2 on the social media platform MySpace back in 2004.

The first track “Smile Wicked” begins at 4:20 and is an early look at her songwriting as a teenager, with a grunge-inspired alternative rock style. Dupuis stated that the song was part of a five-track EP recorded at a summer camp that contained a music studio.

“Sixteen” begins at 9:25 during the podcast and is a more stripped back song, with an acoustic guitar leading the main instrumental. This track was also written at that summer camp according to Dupuis, although it was written a year after the recording of her aforementioned EP. During the remainder of the podcast Dupuis discussed a recording she did with her college a capella group.

The artist shared a screenshot on Instagram of the song’s presence on the MySpace charts back in 2004, which shows her track right behind the James Blunt smash hit “You’re Beautiful” and the Dashboard Confessional song “Vindicated.”

Dupuis will be releasing her Sad13 sophomore album Haunted Painting, in September. A music video for the first single “Ghost (Of a Good Time),” has already been released alongside the album announcement. She also released the song “WTD” earlier this year and “121212” last December. Dupuis has also done a few benefits, as she performed at a live stream tribute in honor of Adam Schlesinger and contributed a song to an Alzheimer’s benefit compilation.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat