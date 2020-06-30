Sadie Dupuis’ SAD13 Announces News Album Haunted Painting for September 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Ghost (Of a Good Time)”

Home News Aaron Grech June 30th, 2020 - 12:58 PM

Sadie Dupuis has announced a sophomore album for her solo Sad13 project titled Haunted Painting, which is set to be released on September 25 via Wax Nine. The artist has also released a new single and music video for “Ghost (Of a Good Time),” which was directed by Elle Schneider and shot at the Silver Sands Motel in Greenport New York.

“Ghost (Of a Good Time)” is a synth laden throw back with glitchy, yet nostalgic synths on top of a catchy pop beat and Dupuis’ pop vocal performance. This video shows Dupuis getting interrupted throughout her daily routine by ghosts donned in full bed sheets, as she manages to read, perform guitar and party despite their presence.

This latest album was recorded at the Tiny Telephone in San Francisco and New Monkey Studio in Van Nuys, California, which were both built by legendary indie singer-songwriter Elliott Smith. The album was recorded and mixed by entirely by women engineers, while the project hosts features from Helado Negro’s Roberto Lange, Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs, and Pile’s Rick Maguire.

“I worked on Haunted Painting throughout 2019, writing, arranging and recording from home, then finishing the songs in studios around the country in between Speedy’s fly-in dates,” the artist said in a press release. “It’s maximalist, and more true to me and my tastes than any record I’ve done.”

Sad134 recently performed at a live stream tribute in honor of Adam Schlesinger and contributed to an Alzheimer’s benefit compilation. She released “WTD” earlier this year and “121212” last Christmas. Dupuis is also known as the frontwoman for the indie rock outfit Speedy Ortiz

Haunted Painting track list

1. Into the Catacombs

2. WTD?

3. Hysterical

4. Ghost (of a Good Time)

5. Oops…!

6. Good Grief

7. Ruby Wand

8. With Baby

9. The Crow

10. Take Care

11. Market Hotel

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat