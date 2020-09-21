Brutal Assault Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Myrkur, Devin Townsend and Phil Anselmo & The Illegals Performing Set of Pantera Songs

Home News Aaron Grech September 21st, 2020 - 4:27 PM

The Brutal Assault Festival was forced to postpone its 2020 event due to COVID-19, but the event is set to return next year, with a whopping 90 percent of its lineup. The metal festival is now scheduled to take place from August 10 to August 14 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic. Some of the major names on the lineup include Myrkur, Devin Townsend and Phil H. Anselmo and The Illegals.

The event is also set to feature performances from Abbath, Alcest, As I Lay Dying, Cattle Decapitation, Cradle of Filth, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Front Line Assembly, Life of Agony, Katatonia, Municipal Waste, Me and that Man, Pentagram, Static-X and Wolves in the Throne Room. The festival is set to feature a whopping 150 bands across 5 days, with five different stages.

Myrkur have had a busy year with the release of Folkesange, a folk-inspired project supported by the singles “Ella,” “Leaves of Yggdrasil,” “Gudernes Vilje” and “All Is Full Of Love.” The album received high praise from Cervante Pope of mxdwn’s High Fidelity series.

Townsend has been keeping busy during the quarantine and will be hosting a by request set next month, which will consist of songs that he has rarely played live. He recently discussed Strapping Young Lad’s The New Black during his quarantine podcast and is set to release and upcoming live album Order of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1 on October 23.

Phil H. Anselmo and The Illegals toured with Slayer during their final tour ever last year. Anselmo has done other work this year, reviving Down after a four year long hiatus for a new live stream, which also saw the return of founding member Kirk Windstein.

