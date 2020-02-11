Myrkur Shares Colorfully Minimalist New Video for Enchanting New Folk Song “Leaves of Yggdrasil”

Home News Aaron Grech February 11th, 2020 - 7:12 PM

Myrkur (Amalie Bruun) has shared a new single and music video titled “Leaves of Yggdrasil,” which is featured on her forthcoming album, Folkesange, due out March 20th via Relapse Records. This music video is directed by Mats Ek, who had previously collaborated with the artist on the music video for “Ulvinde,” a track featured on her 2017 studio album release Mareridt.

“Leaves of Yggdrasil” features otherworldly visuals, as a blue triangle, along a cube are shown to illuminate the perform, across a natural background, which shows running water and a forest. This latest track features similar elements to the album’s previous singles, and is more of a traditional folk song, carried by Bruun’s vocals, a piano and strings. This is in contrast to the artist’s earlier work, which blended elements of folk with black metal and noise music.

“I wrote ‘Leaves of Yggdrasil’ about being apart from the one you love because of circumstances that are completely out of your control,” the artist explained in a press statement. “The Norns weave the fates of Gods and man and sometimes that means very tough life situations. I wanted to create a song with the feeling of an old folk-tale, but with words that resonated with my own life today.”

The artist revealed plans to release a new folk album last year, which was set to be inspired by “sagas, ancient instruments, dreams, pagan myths, dark fairytales and nature elements,” according to a social media post. Her most recent project, the Juniper EP debuted in 2018.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat