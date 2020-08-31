Down Reunites With Kirk Windstein of Crowbar for Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech August 31st, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Heavy metal outfit Down finally reunited with guitarist Kirk Windstein on stage, as they rounded out the group’s NOLA-era lineup with vocalist Phil Anselmo of Pantera fame, guitarist Pepper Keenan of Corrosion of Conformity and drummer Jimmy Bower of Eyehategod; alongside help from the group’s current bassist Pat Bruders. The band performed on Saturday, August 29 in honor of the 25th anniversary release of NOLA, the band’s 1995 sludge metal classic.

Those who missed the full live stream still have a chance to catch an archive version of it until tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET. Tickets are still required for this archived showing, however the group was gracious enough to let fans in on their performance of “Lifer.”

During this performance Anselmo gives tributes to his former Pantera bandmates Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, who passed away in 2004 and 2018 respectively. This take on “Lifer” is filled with punchy guitar chords, pounding drums and a passionate performance from Anselmo.

NOLA was named in reference to New Orleans, Louisiana, where the project was originally recorded. This setting contributed heavily to the band’s take on sludge metal as it infused elements of hardcore punk, southern rock, stoner rock and grunge into their sound.

A couple of weeks ago, Down released some rehearsal footage that was made in anticipation for this live streamed event. This event was the group’s first performance since 2016, and was heavily anticipated since Windstein confirmed that he had rejoined the group last December.

Anselmo was recently tapped alongside 98 other artists to perform a cover of “99 Bottles” for a charity event.

Setlist:

Eyes of the South

Hail the Leaf

Lifer

Rehab

Losing All

Pillars of Eternity

Temptation’s Wings

Underneath Everything

Swan Song

Stone the Crow

Jail

Lysergik Funeral Procession

Ghosts Along the Mississippi

New Orleans Is a Dying Whore

Bury Me in Smoke