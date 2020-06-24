Myrkur and Anna von Hausswolff Cover Björk’s “All Is Full of Love”

Home News Paige Willis June 24th, 2020 - 1:12 PM

A new collaboration between Myrkur and Anna von Hausswolff has just been released. The two artists worked together to cover Björk’s song “All Is Full Of Love.”

Amalie Bruun, also known as Myrkur, is an artist that is based out of Denmark whose debut EP originally came out in 2014. Myrkur is a vocalist and composer mixing genres of her childhood to blend folk-rock and black metal. It is clear to see that the two blending genres have influenced the composition of her music. Her sound is unique in its own right, Myrkur’s music has received acclaimed due to her inventive way of bringing traditional songs in a new light. Bruun had just released a new album Folkesange in March earlier this year which is a collection of folk songs prior to the cover that she just released with Hausswolff. Bruun’s albums have been acclaimed here on mxdwn from our album reviewers. Cervante Pope writes in her review, “Folkesange is an understandable and respectable move for Myrkur to make—it pays honor to her roots without disrupting her discography and if anything, it goes further to show her versatility as an artist.”

Anna von Hausswolff, swedish singer, pianist and songwriter, has crossed over various genres herself. Hausswolff has jumped from neoclassic dark wave, ambient pop, art pop, ethereal wave, experimental rock and drone music. Her last album release was in 2018 with Dead Magic. She was scheduled to tour with the band Swans earlier this year in the spring, but with the ongoing global pandemic, the show was rescheduled to February of 2021.

“All Is Full Of Love” was originally released on Björk’s album Live 8 which was released in July of 2005. The song is mean to be about trusting that love will come your way. The release of the covers intention was to bring light and hope into a time of uncertainty in our current situation as humans on the planet. The artists say, “From our homes in Denmark and Sweden we decided to record a simple, fragile and raw version of Björk’s “All Is Full of Love“. A song we consider to be one of the most beautiful and encouraging songs, that is a reminder to stay open to receive love even in times like these.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat