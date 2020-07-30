Wolves In The Throne Room Announce That They Are Signing to Relapse Records and Will Release a New Album in 2021

Home News Roy Lott July 30th, 2020 - 10:46 PM

Black metal band Wolves in the Throne Room have announced that they are now signed to Relapse Records, which will they be releasing a new album under in 2021. In a press release, the band made a statement about the new label switch. “We are proud to announce our collaboration with Relapse Records. As fans of the label since the early days, we are excited to be working with such capable folks. We are currently crafting our forthcoming record which will be released in North America by Relapse in alliance with Century Media who will be handling the rest of the world. More news to be announced very soon.”

Relapse Records is home to many musicians including Survive, ZONAL, the collaboration between Justin Broadrick and Kevin Martin, Iron Monkey, Ceremony and Primitive Man.

The new album was teased early last year via an Instagram post. With a scenery picture of the sun rising during winter time, the band captioned the picture with “Winter Sun rising over frozen water near our studio. Here is the inspiration for what we do! The 7th Wolves in the Throne Room record is being formed..” It will serve as the follow up to 2017’s Thrice Woven, which was critically praised and earned the band the 2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award for Best Underground Band. The album spawned singles and videos such as “Born From The Serpent’s Eye,” “Angrboda,” and “Mother Owl, Father Ocean.”

Since forming in 2002 in Olympia, Washington, the band has released six full-length albums, two live albums, and one EP so far. The trio consists of brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver along with guitarist Kody Keyworth.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat