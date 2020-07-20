Watch Footage of Static X Playing a Set at the Event Formerly Known As Herd Immunity Fest In the Middle of a Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech July 20th, 2020 - 3:16 PM

Industrial metal outfit Static-X recently performed at the Q and Z Expo Center in Ringle, Wisconsin, for the July Mini Fest, previously called the Herd Immunity Festival, over the weekend (July 16-18). The event was one of the few live music festivals occurring in the United States during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and changed its name following social media backlash.

Wisconsin is currently seeing another rise in coronavirus cases across the state, with 46,000 cases currently confirmed and over 850 deaths recorded. The event was originally set to take place without any noticeable social distancing measures, besides a reduction in crowd size from 10,000 people to 2,500.

The venue shared images from the event showing people slightly distanced from each other, however none of the attendees were shown wearing face masks. The band urged attendees to wear face masks during the event, however it is unknown if the crowd wore the masks during their set.

Static-X released a music video for “Bring You Down” last week, which featured lead vocals from the band’s late frontman Wayne Static. This song, alongside the previously released single “Hollow” were both featured on the group’s most recent studio album Project Regeneration, Vol. 1. Static passed away back in 2014, after reportedly ingesting half an oxycodone pill and some alcohol the morning prior to his death.

The band were recently embroiled in a controversy regarding their former guitarist and convicted sex offender Tripp Eisen, who claimed to have written “Bring You Down,” “Hollow” and “Something Of My Own” alongside the late Static in 2014. The band has vehemently denied his claims.