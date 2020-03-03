Myrkur Releases Starkly Minimalist Traditional Folk Song “Gudernes Vilje”

Home News Matt Matasci March 3rd, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Myrkur’s upcoming album Folkesange, which is out in a little over two weeks, is easily one of our most anticipated albums of 2020. Today, the Danish singer-songwriter Amalie Bruun has released a new song under the Myrkur banner, “Gudernes Vilje,” which translates to “Will of the Gods.”

Like the rest of the material to be released from Folkesange, “Gudernes Vilje” is a traditionally-arranged Scandinavian folk song that is marked by Bruun’s distant, soaring vocal delivery. It’s a departure for those that are used to the project’s previous releases that combined the beauty of Scandinavian folk with the brutality of harsh black metal, though those that’ve been paying attention have been seeing this evolution in Myrkur’s sound over the past few LPs and EP releases.

The instrumentation begins in a minimalist manner, with the opening bars of the song just featuring vocal histrionics from the singer. When the instruments enter the mix, “Gudernes Vilje” clearly is not a metal song. However, the song’s arrangment, from the instrumental tension in the opening verses to the slight shift into a minor key near the chorus show that Bruun still has some metal influences in this largely folk music offering. The song somehow manages to sound centuries-old while retaining a fresh, modern construct – and that is what makes us so excited for the release of Folkesange.

“I wrote this song about being given the biggest gift in life and then having it taken away from you,” said Bruun. “‘Alt går som Gudernes Vilje’ means Everything goes according to the will of the Gods. We are only human and some of the biggest most important things in this life, are completely out of our control.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat