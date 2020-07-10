Nos Alive Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring alt-J, Angel Olsen and Caribou

Home News Peter Mann July 10th, 2020 - 6:34 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

One of Europe’s premier music festivals, Nos Alive, has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. It was announced this past Wednesday, July 8 that Lisbon, Portugal’s annual music festival will continue to host it’s 14th edition on July 7-10 at Passeio Marítimo de Algés.

According to a press release, the first acts announced at next year’s event will include, “…US rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club, Angel Olsen, Caribou and Fontaines D.C. This is in addition to Portuguese hip hop rock royalty Da Weasel being announced as the very first act to be carried over from the 2020 line-up to the 2021 event: the collectives’ comeback will happen as a for a one-off exclusive concert, Saturday 10th July 2021 on the NOS main stage.”

As previously reported in NME, the initial 2020 Nos Alive line-up would have included an illustrious roster, “The annual event was set to return to Lisbon, Portugal from July 8-11. Artists featured on the 2020 bill included Taylor Swift, The Strokes, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.”

Nos Alive’s legendary rock headliner, Red Hot Chili Peppers, excited fans late last year with the announcement of lead guitarist John Frusciante rejoining the group. Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the collective remains steadfast in a new project in the works as well as Frusciante recently releasing new solo material. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “After 13 years, John Frusciante, a lead guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers who has been off and on with the band, on three separate occasions, performed three songs with the band at a memorial concert which was organized by the Tony Hawk Foundation.”

St. Louis, Missouri-based indie rock singer-songwriter, Angel Olsen, graced listeners with her signature sultry low voice on her critically acclaimed fourth studio album last year, All Mirrors. Like her contemporaries, as previously reported here on mxdwn, Olsen flexed her musical skills when she “…held her ‘Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar’ livestream concert on Saturday, April 11th. During this stay at home concert Olsen covered songs such as Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This,’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than the Rest;’ alongside her own material.”

Among the other acts to perform at next year’s Nos Alive 2021 event include Alt-J, Caribou and many more. The eclectic stylings of UK indie rock band Alt-J, released their latest third studio album Relaxer back in June 2017 and a remix album the following year Reduxer September 2018. A music video for the remix t0 “In Cold Blood” featured rapper Pusha T. Canadian composer, musician and recording artist Dan Snaith, under the moniker Caribou, released the single “Never Come Back” off Caribou’s fifth studio album, Suddenly, which was released back in February.

For more information regarding Nos Alive venue and how to purchase tickets, visit Nos Alive’s official website. The aforementioned press release furthers Nos Alive 2021 comprehensive breakdown of events.

Here’s the full breakdown of the acts for NOS Alive 2021, expanded to a four day extravaganza in celebration of the 14th Edition:

Weds 7th July

Black Pumas

Fontaines D.C.

Thurs 8th July

Alt-J

Nothing But Thieves

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Seasick Steve

Fri 9th July

Angel Olsen

Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers

Moses Sumney

Sea Girls

Sat 10th July

Alec Benjamin

Caribou

Parcels

Two Door Cinema Club

