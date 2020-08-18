Angel Olsen Shares Video Performing New Song “Waving, Smiling” from the Masonic Temple in Asheville, North Carolina

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 12:09 PM

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has released a new song “Waving, Smiling” which is set to be released on her upcoming studio album Whole New Mess, out August 28 via Jagjaguwar. Olsen also released an intimate live performance of the song at the Masonic Temple in Asheville, North Carolina, where it was shot by Ashley Connor.

Olsen’s live performance of “Waving Smiling” is a tender affair, with somber guitar chords and Olsen’s ethereal vocal performance giving the Masonic Temple life. The artist wear’s his heart on her sleeves in this song, as she shows off her dynamic vocal range, going into the higher parts of her voice toward the end of the track.

“‘Waving, Smiling’ in my head is the last scene, a slow motion realization of love not lost but at peace somewhere within myself,” Olsen stated in a press release. “It’s the bittersweet end of a chapter of my life – it is the final acceptance that despite coming to an end all of that time was not lost or wasted.”

This latest studio album was recorded in late 2018 and features nine reworkings of songs that were formerly present on her 2019 studio album release All Mirrors. The performer recorded these tracks with a skeletal setup at The Unknown in Anacortes, Washington. All of the song’s featured on the previous release have also been given new titles.

Olsen has also been putting in work on covers, taking on the works of Bobby Vinton, Tom Petty, Roxy Music, Tori Amos and Bruce Springsteen earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela