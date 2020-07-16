Angel Olsen and Hand Habits Cover Tom Petty’s “Walls” During Cosmic Streams Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech July 16th, 2020 - 12:21 AM

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has teamed up with Hand Habits to cover Tom Petty’s “Walls (Circus)” from the soundtrack for the 1996 film She’s The One. This was recorded during Angel Olsen’s “Cosmic Streams” lives stream concerts, which are being filmed at various venues across Asheville, North Carolina by Ashley Connor.

This take on the rock song is stripped back with Hand Habits performing on acoustic guitar and singing, keeping a bare instrumental that focuses on her solemn vocal performances. Olsen comes in with background vocals at first before steadily rising in tone to complement Hand Habit’s voice during the song’s emotional chorus.

This was Olsen’s second gig for the series and was recorded from the Masonic Temple in Asheville on July 14, with a set list that contained 10 tracks. These songs included a mix of original material such as “Lights Out and “Sister,” alongside other covers such as Skeeter Davis’ “My Last Date With You.” You can watch the paid stream here.

Olsen has recently been tackling multiple covers including Roxy Music’s “More Than This,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest” and Tori Amos’ “Winter” during this live stream series. Her most recent studio album All Mirrors came out last year.

“All Mirrors covers a lot of ground, much of it new to Olsen and all of it excellent,” mxdwn reviewer Willie Witten explained. “There are no weak songs. Retracing the steps and sounds of My Woman, Burn Your Fire For No Witness, or an amalgamation of the two would have been a far safer path to a great album.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela