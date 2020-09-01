Lamb of God Announces Live Stream Performances Playing Self-Titled Album and Ashes of The Wake in Full

Home News Aaron Grech September 1st, 2020 - 1:56 PM

Lamb of God will be holding two live stream sets on September 18 and September 25, where they will be performing their self-titled album and their beloved 2004 record Ashes of The Wake in their entirety. Tickets for the event can be purchased here for $15 for one show or $20 for both events.

The first event on September 18 will feature the newly released self-titled project in full, while Bleed From Within debuts a brand new 30 minute set to open the performance. Ashes of The Wake will be played for the first time ever in its entirety on September 25, where the group will be opened by a classic Whitechapel 2014 performance from Knoxville, Tennessee.

These performances will also show the band playing tracks from throughout their careers and will also host band interviews. Ashes of The Wake is Lamb of God’s best-selling record, while their self-titled release has garnered critical acclaim.

The band has spent much of this year promoting their self-titled record, which has a delayed release until June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This record was assisted by the singles “Checkmate,” “Memento Mori” “New Colossal Hate,” “Routes” and “Gears.” The band had previously shared footage of the group performing “Checkmate,” “New Colossal Hate” and “Laid To Rest” in isolation.

Lamb of God recently shared some old concert footage at a live streamed event that also played archived footage by Megadeth and Trivium. The three groups were all set to tour this year, however their plans have been delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.