Lamb Of God Issue a Warning Against Miracle Cures, Commercialism and Big Brother in New Video for “Gears”

Lamb of God’s new music video for their song “Gears” issued a warning against miracle cures, commercialism and Big Brother. “Gears” comes from Lamb of God’s newly released self-titled album, the band’s first in five years.

“Gears” includes thrashing guitars and Randy Blyth’s roaring lyrics, questioning commercialism and warning against Big Brother. The music video follows two men who work in the same office going about their days, visiting the doctor’s office and getting an injection which results in them getting chipped. From there, the men spend the rest of the video being watched by scientists and the government, satellites spying on their every move.

The video reflects each of the song’s lyrics, which tell the audience “Empty actions to fill the time/ Commercial gods keep you in line/ Industry and empire always thrive? While you’re dying for always more.” The men in the video work and by themselves fancy cars and watches, all while satellite eyes are following them. Lamb of God appear as they play their instruments and thrashing around one side of a tennis court, all performing together while the men’s lives fall apart. The guitars and rhythm pick up pace as the men begin to notice they are being watched, the track and video descending into chaos.

“Gears” is the fourth single from the new album, Lamb of God. Previously released singles include “Checkmate,” “Memento Mori,” “New Colossal Hate” and “Routes.” This had also been the band’s first album with new drummer, Art Cruz.

The album was meant to be released on May 8, but the date had been pushed back due to the coronavirus. Lamb of God had also been meant to tour with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames, with their show being postponed until 2021 due to the current pandemic. Instead, all four bands created their own live stream show to commemorate what was supposed to be their tour’s original start date.

Photo credit: Owen Ela