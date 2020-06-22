Lamb of God Shares Isolation Performance Videos of New Songs “Checkmate” and “New Colossal Hate” and Classic Track “Laid to Rest”

Home News Aaron Grech June 22nd, 2020 - 3:40 PM

Heavy metal outfit Lamb of God are fresh off the release of their self-titled debut album, which debuted last Friday and have now followed that up with a new quarantine performance uploaded on YouTube. This performance shows some of the band’s first live sessions for the newly released “Checkmate” and “New Colossal Hate,” alongside an older classic “Laid to Rest” from their 2004 studio album Ashes of The Wake.

This live performance will be followed by a Q&A session with the band’s guitarist Willie Adler here. This livestream session is expected to take place today at 4 p.m. PST and is co-hosted by Zia Records.

The band have also released three other singles in anticipation of this latest record, which include “Memento Mori,” “Gears” and “Routes” featuring vocalist Chuck Billy of Testament. Their latest album was originally scheduled for release in May, however it was pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band live streamed a previously recorded performance alongside Megadeth and Trivium, who were all initially set to tour prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamb of God’s live performance took place at the House of Vans in Chicago before the quarantine this year, while Megadeth and Trivium streamed shows from St. Vitus Bar in Brooklyn in 2016 and DreamHack Dallas 2019 respectively.

While the band’s frontman Randy Blythe isn’t a fan of recording studio albums, he stated that this latest record was among the band’s most “collaborative” efforts. Blythe is also expected to hold Instagram Live and Reddit AMAs later this week.

“The process of making a record is a necessary evil to me, with my band, because it’s just not fun,” Blythe explained. “So it’s always a challenge. That being said, this was the most relaxed collaborative – I think – thing we’ve done, EVER.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela