Lamb of God Confronts Hateful Rhetoric Towards “Others” in New Song “New Colossal Hate”

Richmond, Virginia based metal band Lamb of God just released “New Colossal Hate,” the third single from the band’s upcoming self titled album along with “Checkmate” and “Memento Mori“. The album was originally supposed to be released in May of this year, but the release date was pushed back to June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The song is a driving and thrashing display of the band’s heavy metal chops, while also instilling messages about prejudice and inequality. The songs calls out modern society, as vocalist Randy Blythe sings, “The melting pot is melting down / A pool of slag on poisoned ground / Choking from the venom’s sting / Pull the fangs, let freedom ring”. All throughout the song, the members of the band show off their blazing technical ability as musicians, as well as their solidified chemistry as a band, as they stay consistent at tremendously fast tempos.

“’New Colossal Hate’ came out of our very first writing session in Maine,” said guitarist Willie Adler about the song. “Mark, our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super cool studio in South Windham called Halo. An absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I’ve ever met. I’m pretty sure [the song] grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favorite song on the record. Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart.”

Lamb of God is one of the many bands who has had to readjust their 2020 due to the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus. In addition to pushing back the release date of the album, the band was set to tour with heavy metal legends Megadeth this summer and fall. While the tour dates have not officially been postponed or canceled, it does not seem promising that the tour will be able to begin this June.