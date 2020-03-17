Monsters Are Everywhere in Lamb of God’s Terrifying New Video for “Memento Mori”

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Heavy metal outfit Lamb Of God have released a new music video for the song “Memento Mori,” which will be featured on their upcoming self-titled studio album this May. This latest music video blends in footage of the band performing, along with visuals of a pandemic, as it takes inspiration from apocalyptic horror movie tropes.

“Memento Mori” is a straightforward metal track faithful to Lamb of God’s style, with some elements of melodic electric guitar riffs and harsh growling screams. The visuals take place in a hospital, which is soon overrun with infected patients, and a warehouse, where the band is performing.

The band’s lead vocalist Randy Blythe explained that current events influenced the creation of this video, and its horror-themed imagery. He elaborated that the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused numerous events and businesses to shut down, encouraged the video’s themes.

“Currently, at the forefront of everyone’s mind is the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is a very real concern, and proper precautions need to be taken by EVERYONE in order to protect those most at risk – the elderly, infirm, and immunocompromised,” Blythe explained in a press release. ” It is indeed a scary time, but in this hyper-connected age with its 24/7 never-ending news cycle of atrocity, outrage and lurid click-bait headlines (not to mention ill-informed lunatics running amok and spreading misinformation and panic on social media), it is all too easy to lose sight of the fact that life is still carrying on, and good things do in fact still happen.”

The band recently released a music video for “Checkmate,” which served as their first original song in four years, and their first video in five years. The band’s guitarist Mark Morton released his own solo EP back in May.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela