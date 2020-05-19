Ex-Members of Machine Head, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Alice In Chains and Judas Priest Members Cover Thin Lizzy “Bad Reputation”

Home News Aaron Grech May 19th, 2020 - 5:43 PM

Former Machine head guitarist Phil Demmel has assembled a group of musicians including his former bandmate and drummer Dave McClain of Sacred Reich, vocalist Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, guitarist Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest and bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains for a new quarantine cover. The musicians took on the Thin Lizzy classic “Bad Reputation,” the title track from the group’s 1977 album.

The group’s take on the heavy metal classic adds a bit of each musician’s flair into the foray, with a ton of intense riffs and guitar shredding, on top of a strong rhythm section. Hale’s vocals add a new dimension to the track, while each guitarist displays their technical prowess through the guitar solos in the latter half of the song.

The song is the first in what Demmel has called a “collab-a-jam,” which are virtual jam sessions featuring guests musicians. He stated that more of these collaborations will be on the way in the near future.

“First in a series. After Marta and I had so much fun covering ‘No Excuses,’ I invited my buds Dave McClain, Richie Faulkner, Mike Inez and resident Bad-Ass Lzzy Hale to hang on one of my favorite songs by one of my favorite bands. Mixed by Paul Fig, Vid Edit by Todd Shuss. More ‘Collab-A-Jams’ comingsoon and look for a Guitar Breakdown/Playthrough show coming as soon as the Shelter in Place rules allow,”Demmel stated.

Machine Head replaced Demmel and McClain earlier this year, and were able to tour with their new lineup ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Hale recently teamed up with Evanescence’s Amy Lee earlier this year for a cover of Halestorm’s “Break In” while in isolation.

Judas Priest is set to have a fall 50th anniversary tour this year, however it is unknown if the COVID-19 pandemic will shut down those plans. Alice In Chains unveiled a sci-fi show called Black Antenna last year.