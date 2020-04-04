Evanescence and Within Temptation Announce Rescheduled Fall 2020 Worlds Collide Tour Dates

Home News Kelly Tucker April 4th, 2020 - 12:32 PM

Evanescence and Within Temptation have rescheduled their ‘Worlds Collide’ European tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in Brussels, Belgium on April 4 at the Palais 12. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shows have been rescheduled for September and October 2020 with shows in Germany, Netherlands, UK, Switzerland, Italy, Luxembourg, France and Belgium.

Per a statement from the band, “All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same, except for Hamburg and Frankfurt. “The Hamburg show will move to the Barclaycard Arena, all tickets will be honoured at the new venue and extra tickets to this show will be on sale immediately. We expect to have an update on Frankfurt shortly.”

In 2019, the band’s vocalist Amy Lee shared about the upcoming tour in an mxdwn.com article, “We are very excited to join forces with, Within Temptation for what I know will be an epic tour. We’ve had people ask us about doing something together for a long time, and we’re going to make it worth the wait! Looking forward to hearing Sharon’s gorgeous voice every night!”

Within Temptation’s vocalist Sharon Den Adel stated, “We’re going to team up with Evanescence to bring you a very special co-headline tour! This is going to be a tour you don’t want to miss. It was really great meeting Amy and the rest of the band recently. I think we have a lot in common, but most of all, I’m sure that we share the same passion and fire for what we love doing most. I’m really looking forward to touring Europe together and to make it memorable!”

Evanescence have been in the studio working on their new album, set for release sometime in the near future. Within Temptation are also working on new material, with material set for release, near the new tour date time frame.

4/04 – Belgium, Brussels Palais 12

4/05 – France, Paris Accor Hotel Arena

4/07 – UK, London, The O2

4/09 – Germany, Berlin Velodrome

4/11 – Germany, Frankfurt Festhalle

4/12 – Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion

4/14 – Italy, Milan Mediolanum Forum

4/15 – Germany, Munich Zenith

4/17 – Germany, Hamburg Sporthalle

4/18 – Germany, Leipzig Arena

4/20 – Germany, Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Hall

4/21 – Netherlands, Amsterdam Ziggodome

Evanescence & Within Temptation rescheduled Worlds Collide Tour Dates:

09/02 – Glasgow SSE Hydro – UK

09/03 – Leeds First Direct Arena – UK

09/05 – Birmingham Arena Birmingham – UK

09/06 – London The O2 – UK

09/08 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome – Netherlands

09/09 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome – Netherlands

09/11 – Brussels Palais 12 – Belgium

09/12 – Brussels Palais 12 – Belgium

09/14 – Paris AccorHotels Arena – France

09/17 – Hamburg Barclaycard Arena – Germany (New venue, tickets will be honored but email)

09/18 – Leipzig Arena – Germany

09/21 – Berlin Velodrom – Germany

09/22 – Munich Zenith – Germany

09/24 – Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Germany

09/25 – Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal – Luxembourg

09/27 – Zurich Hallenstadion – Switzerland

09/29 – Milan Mediolanum Forum – Italy

10/01 – Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado