Burger Boogaloo Postpones 2020 Festival to 2021 with Identical Lineup Featuring Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks and Bleached

Burger Boogaloo 2020 has been cancelled, however the event will be rescheduled with an identical lineup featuring the likes of Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks and Bleached for next year. This event is scheduled to take place at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California from July 10 and 11, with iconic indie film director John Waters scheduled to host.

“As we await the return of live music during these trying times, we hope that the passion and sense of belonging that Burger Boogaloo attendees have fostered can continue to flourish through peaceful support for the Black Lives Matter movement and other communities whose struggles deserve to be heard,” their statement reads.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the upcoming tour dates, although new tickets can be purchased here. The event was originally rescheduled to take place this Halloween, however the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed virtually all fall music events until next year.

Riot grrl pioneers Bikini Kill were originally supposed to tour this spring and fall, however their touring plans have been delayed until next summer due to the pandemic. The group are scheduled to tour across Europe during the months of May and June before hitting a variety of dates across North America.

Circle Jerks rescheduled their fall 40th anniversary tour in celebration of their influential debut album Group Sex for this fall, however it is unknown if it will be able to take place as shut downs are extended across the country. Bleached’s most recent studio album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough was released last year.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara