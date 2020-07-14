Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech July 14th, 2020 - 11:41 AM

Influential riot grrl outfit Bikini Kill have rescheduled their tour once again, as it is now expected to take place next summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was originally scheduled for this spring and fall, before being originally postponed to an even later date this fall. As COVID-19 continues to spread however, more shows are being rescheduled for 2021.

This upcoming tour will kick off at Le Botanique in Brussels, Belgium on May 27, with the European leg ending on June 10 in Berlin, Germany. The North American leg will then kick off a month later in Oakland, California, before wrapping up in Birmingham, Alabama on November 20.

A statement from the outfit states that ticket holders will need to contact their venues regarding refunds and as of press time have not stated if previous tickets will be honored at the rescheduled events. Tickets for the upcoming shows will be on sale this week.

The band played a benefit show back in March and have another one scheduled for this November, however it is unknown whether that latter event will continue. The group was joined by legendary rock performer Joan Jett last year for a performance of their 1993 classic “Rebel Girl.”

Bikini Kill was one of the more popular acts to come out of the Northwest riot grrl movement in the 1990s, which was defined by feminist political lyrics and a punk aesthetic. The group released a slew of albums during that decade, which concluded with their final album, Reject All American in 1996.

Tour Dates:

5/27 – Brussels, Belgium – Le Botanique

5/29 – Paris, France – Trabendo

5/31 – Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands

6/2 – London, United Kingdom – Roundhouse

6/4 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

6/6 – Bologna, Italy – Locomotiv

6/7 – Milan, Italy – Magnolia

6/9 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

6/10 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

7/10 – Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo

9/2 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater

9/3 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater &

9/5 – Victoria BC – McPherson Playhouse (not on sale yet)

9/6 – Victoria BC – Distrikt &

9/8 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom +

9/11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

9/12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre &

10/3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring $

10/4 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall $

10/8 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre $

10/9 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Burlington $

10/11 – Montreal, QB – M Telus

10/12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/15 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

10/16 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

11/5 – Miami, FL – The Ground at Club Space

11/6 – Miami, FL – The Ground at Club Space

11/7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

11/9 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/11 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle %

11/12 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater %

11/13 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel %

11/15 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine #

11/16 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall #

11/18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works #

11/19 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse #

11/20 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City #

$ = w/ Alice Bag

* = w/ Donkey Bugs

+ = w/ Lithics

^ = w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous

& = w/ Mecca Normal

% = w/ H.C. McEntire

# = w/ Hurry Up