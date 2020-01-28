Circle Jerks Announce Summer 2020 40th Anniversary of Group Sex Reunion Tour Dates with Adolescents and Negative Approach

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 8:04 PM

Hardcore punk icons Circle Jerks have announced a series of summer 2020 tour dates, in honor of the 40th anniversary of their 1980 album release Group Sex. The band will be performing on this tour alongside Negative Approach and Adolescents, which will take off in Vancouver, Canada on May 6th and will finish off in Boise, Idaho on June 28th.

Group Sex serves as the band’s debut album, and will be performed in its entirety during this latest tour run. This landmark hardcore punk album was released by Frontier Records originally, and while it only contains 14 tracks, each song rushes through its 15-minute runtime.

Circle Jerks formed in Los Angeles, California in 1979 and have released a total of six studio albums since their debut in 1980, with their latest release Oddities, Abnormalities and Curiosities, being released in 1995. The band had a brief reunion for a decade from 2001 to 2011, although they reunited in 2019 in honor of Group Sex.

Keith Morris, the band’s frontman has also fronted the hardcore bands Black Flag and most notably OFF! during the band’s recent hiatus. Morris did not really speak on Circle Jerks during this latest hiatus, preferring to speak on his more recent musical projects.

“No Circle Jerks. We don’t talk about the Circle Jerks, bad business,” Morris explained in a recent interview. “We do talk about OFF!, because I’m a member of OFF! At this time while we’re on our hiatus one of our member is out playing bass with the Melvins, and that’s pretty bad ass.”

Tour Dates:

5/06 – Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada *

5/07 – Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

5/08 – Roseland Theater Portland, OR

5/15 – Strummer’s Fresno, CA

5/16 – Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA

5/23 – Punk Rock Bowling Las Vegas, NV +

6/16 – White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

6/18 – Mohawk Austin Austin, TX

6/20 – Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

6/21 – Granada Theater Dallas, TX

6/23 – Red Flag St. Louis, MO

6/24 – Bottleneck Lawrence, KS

6/26 – Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

6/27 – The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

6/28 – Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID

* Without Negative Approach

+ Without Negative Approach and Adolescents

Photo Credit: Owen Ela