Circle Jerks Announces Rescheduled Fall 2020 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 7:07 PM

The iconic punk band the Circle Jerks have rescheduled their summer 2020 tour dates to take place this upcoming fall due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. These brief set of tour dates will begin this September 19th at the Majestic Ventura Theater in Ventura, California and will continue until November 14th, where it will end at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle, Washington.

This tour was set to honor the 40th anniversary of their debut album release Group Sex, which originally came out in 1980 via Frontier Records. This track contained a total of 14-songs, although its entire run time consisted of 15 minutes only.

The group formed in Los Angeles, California back in 1979, a period when the west coast punk scene started taking its form, spearheaded by acts such as the Dead Kennedys in the Bay Area, along with groups such as the Descendants and Bad Religion, who were all located near the Los Angeles area. Circle Jerks soon made a name for themselves as one of the pioneering groups in the hardcore punk scenes on the west coast, thanks to the release of classics such as Group Sex.

The band’s most recent album release Oddities, Abnormalities and Curiosities came out in 1995, although they went on hiatus for the remainder of the decade. The band performed for a bit throughout the 2000s and reunited once again in honor of their debut album. The band’s frontman Keith Morris is also a member of Black Flag and OFF!, which he has worked with consistently during the Circle Jerks’ hiatus.

Tour Dates:

9/19 – Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

11/11 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

11/ 12 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

11/14 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: Owen Ela