Bikini Kill Announces Fall 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 25th, 2020 - 1:13 PM

Washington based punk rockers Bikini Kill have announced their fall 2020 tour dates. The dates will be additions to a scheduled tour occurring next month, as well as several festival headline appearances. The tour will begin on September 12th at Space in Miami, Florida, and conclude on September 27th at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama.

While Bikini Kill was mainly active in the studio during the 1990’s, the band reunited last year to play several reunion shows. The band is set to headline Scandinavia’s Flow Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Øyafestivalen in Oslo, Norway.

Bikini Kill is also set to headline the Bay Area’s Burger Boogaloo this summer, which will be the band’s last live performance before embarking on tour in September. Recently, the band collaborated with rock singer Joan Jett to revamp the 1990’s classic “Rebel Girl“.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

Bikini Kill Fall 2020 Tour:

09/12 – Miami, FL – the ground at Club Space

09/13 – Miami, Fl – the ground at Club Space

09/15 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza live

09/16 – Ponte Verde Beach, FL – Ponte Verde Concert Hall

09/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

09/19 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theatre

09/20 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

09/22 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

09/23 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

09/25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09/27 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City