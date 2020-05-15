Sofi Tukker and Gorgon City Are Feeling the Effects of Quarantine on Collaborative New Song “House Arrest”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 15th, 2020 - 5:30 PM

As each day blends into the next, it’s no secret that quarantine has effected everyone in some way. Sofi Tukker and Gorgon City are no exception, as they released a collaboration track titled “House Arrest.” The track debuted this morning on their DJ live stream, which is available to watch every day at 10 AM PST. Like many other musicians, Sofi Tukker and Gorgon City have begun live streaming their music for fans to enjoy.

The track opens with thundering and spacey beats that complement the jazzy, melodic vocals. As the song progresses, there is a contrast between the house style bass drops and a more subdued, minimalistic ballad. These contrasts create tension in the song, which compliments the lyrics. Lyrically, the track embodies the feeling of feeling trapped and the anxiety that comes with it.



The release of “House Arrest” comes after Sofi Tukker participated in Bandsintown’s Twitch LIVE Music Marathon. This live stream that was broadcasted back in March was to support MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund. Back in January, the duo released a video for their track “Ringless.” Additionally, Sofi Tukker released their latest EP DANCING ON THE PEOPLE back in September.

Back in April, Gorgon City joined forces with dance duo Drama and released the track “Nobody.” The group also recently the single “Elizabeth Street” back in July. Regarding “House Arrest,” Sofi Tukker states that: “We couldn’t be more excited to put this into the world,” and that “Just because we are under ‘house arrest’ doesn’t mean we can’t go to the club in our minds.”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister