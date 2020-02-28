Vampire Weekend Releases Bonus Tracks From Father of the Bride “Lord Ullin’s Daughter” with Jude Law, “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More” and “Houston Dubai”

Home News Roy Lott February 28th, 2020 - 6:17 PM

Vampire Weekend has released three new bonus tracks from their critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated, high fidelity ranked album Father of the Bride. The three new songs, called “Houston Dubai,” “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More” and “Lord Ullin’s Daughter” feat. Jude Law was initially released on the physical CD release in Japan when the album had dropped in May of last year via Columbia Records. Fans can now stream the once exclusive bonus tracks on all digital streaming platforms.

The band recently performed a five-song set at an Iowa rally for Bernie Sanders, which included songs “2021,” “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” “Holiday,” “This Life,” and a cover of Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys are Back in Town.” They are gearing up to hit the road across the globe at select festivals and amphitheaters. The trek is slated to begin March 7th at Florida’s Okeechobee music festival, alongside Mumford and Sons, Haim, Kaskade, Glass Animals, and Clairo. See the band’s list of tour dates below.

Vampire Weekend 2020 Tour Dates

03-07 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival

03-28 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

03-29 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

04-03 – Bogota, Colombia – Festival Estereo Picnic

04-05 – Sao Paolo, Brasil – Lollapalooza Brasil

05-29 Westbrook, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion

05-30 Burlington, VT – Midway Lawn

05-31 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06-02 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

06-12 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel Outdoors

08-09 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

08-10 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08-12 Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08-14 Calgary, Alberta – BMO Centre

08-15 Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton Convention Centre

09-23 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

09-24 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

09-26 Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

09-27 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

09-29 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

09-30 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10-06 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

10-07 Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister