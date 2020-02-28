Vampire Weekend Releases Bonus Tracks From Father of the Bride “Lord Ullin’s Daughter” with Jude Law, “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More” and “Houston Dubai”

Vampire Weekend has released three new bonus tracks from their critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated, high fidelity ranked album Father of the Bride. The three new songs, called “Houston Dubai,” “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More” and “Lord Ullin’s Daughter” feat. Jude Law was initially released on the physical CD release in Japan when the album had dropped in May of last year via Columbia Records. Fans can now stream the once exclusive bonus tracks on all digital streaming platforms.
The band recently performed a five-song set at an Iowa rally for Bernie Sanders, which included songs “2021,” “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” “Holiday,” “This Life,” and a cover of Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys are Back in Town.” They are gearing up to hit the road across the globe at select festivals and amphitheaters. The trek is slated to begin March 7th at Florida’s Okeechobee music festival, alongside Mumford and Sons, Haim, Kaskade, Glass Animals, and Clairo. See the band’s list of tour dates below.
Vampire Weekend 2020 Tour Dates
03-07 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival
03-28 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina
03-29 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile
04-03 – Bogota, Colombia – Festival Estereo Picnic
04-05 – Sao Paolo, Brasil – Lollapalooza Brasil
05-29 Westbrook, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion
05-30 Burlington, VT – Midway Lawn
05-31 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06-02 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater
06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
06-12 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel Outdoors
08-09 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
08-10 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08-12 Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08-14 Calgary, Alberta – BMO Centre
08-15 Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton Convention Centre
09-23 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
09-24 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
09-26 Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre
09-27 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater
09-29 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
09-30 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
10-06 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
10-07 Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister