Khruangbin Announces New Album Mordechai for June 2020 Release and “Time (You and I)”

Houston based psychedelia band Khruangbin have just announced their new studio album, Mordechai, that is set to release on June 26th of this year. The album will be the group’s fourth studio album, and their most recent project since their collaboration with Leon Bridges, Texas Sun EP.

In addition to the album announcement, the band also released the album’s first single”Time (You and I)”. The song is a modern take on 1970’s funk and soul, as the flanger of the high pitched guitar chords and the bouncy bass lines support the neo-soul vocals that blend old school style with new school technologies. The subject of the video, a man dawning old school apparel, makes his way around a metropolitan city building sand castles when he finds a woman who wants to embark on this sand castle journey with him. The playfulness of the couple as the dance to the tune of the song captures the spirit of the tune perfectly, as they couple is seen building their sand castles at scenic locations around the world.

Khruangbin has only been around since 2015, but their impact on the music community is already significant considering the band’s young age. The band rose to prominence due to their unique blending of different styles and genres includingEast Asian surf-rock, Persian funk, and Jamaican dub into their sound. Mordechai will be the first album by the group that will feature vocal performances on every song, as the band usually is instrumentally focused.

Khruangbin has spent a large amount of their time touring, and made appearences at Desert Daze and Marfa Myths last year. The band had a set planned at Stubb’s BBQ on May 29th and 30th in their hometown of Austin, Texas, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the status of the concert may very well be up in the air.

Check out the cover art and track list for Mordechai below:

Mordechai Tracklist:

1. First Class

2. Time (You and I)

3. Connaissais de Face

4. Father Bird, Mother Bird

5. If There is No Question

6. Pelota

7. One to Remember

8. Dearest Alfred

9. So We Won’t Forget

10. Shida