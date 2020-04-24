The 1975 Drops Energetic New Single “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

Home News Roy Lott April 24th, 2020 - 7:29 AM

The 1975 have dropped yet another single from their much-anticipated album Notes on a Conditional Form called “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).” It follows its predecessors “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” “The Birthday Party,” and “Me and You Together Song.” Notes on a Conditional Form is set to be released on May 22nd with 22 tracks to be featured via Dirty Hit / Interscope Records. The band also released the music video for their latest song. Keeping the nostalgia aesthetic, the video is shown in black and white, showcasing the band performing the song as if ere shot in the ’80s. Check out the visual below.

Notes on a Conditional Form will be The 1975’s fourth album and first since the release of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships in 2018. The band had an initial tour to start in North America this summer but has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. The new album had an original release date of February 21st, which was then pushed back to April 24th and again for a May 22 release.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna