Three EPs of Dave Brockie’s Pre-GWAR Band Death Piggy to Be Released as Record Store Day 2020 LP

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 1:15 PM

Record Store Day (RSD) 2020 is setting off with a plethora of releases for avid collectors and hardcore music fans to indulge on this April 18th. Dave Brockie, also known as Oderus Urungus, will be hosting one of these many releases, as he compiles three EPs from his art punk outfit Death Piggy onto one LP.

This LP will feature the three EPs alongside unreleased and compilation tracks on an 180g green vinyl with experimental etchings, remastered from the original tapes. Titled Welcome to The Record, this “RSD First” release will have 1000 unique presses, with liner notes written by the band’s guitarist Russ Bahorsky. The release will also feature some bonus downloadable content alongside its purchase, which includes a 20 minute never-before heard live improv acoustic set from 1984 by the band.

The record is set to have a whopping 21 tracks across two sides, which will also be available digitally alongside a purchase of the record’s physical copy. This will be the first vinyl-pressing of the record in over three decades.

Death Piggy was formed in 1982 in Richmond, Virginia, and released a set of 45 records throughout their entire career, with some receiving as few as 300 presses. The band eventually disbanded in 1994, after the death of their drummer Sean Sumner. Despite their small local focus, the band had a strong following, and even inspired Brockie to use costumes as a part of GWAR. Brockie originally wore the costumes as a joke designed by VCU art student Colette Miller, as an opening act for Death Piggy, prior to its iconic use with the band.

Welcome To The Record

SIDE A

1 G-O-D Spells God

2 Splatter Flick

3 Eat The People

4 Fat Man

5 Nympho

6 Bathtub In Space

7 No Prob, Dude

8 Mangoes & Goats

9 Welcome To The Record

10 Boner

11 Showbiz

12 Dinner In The Morning

SIDE B

1 Whippin’ Around The Bay

2 Ceramic Butt

3 Poet

4 Ground “B” Sound

5 Joey Died Today

6 Minute 2 Live

7 Scabs (UNRELEASED)

8 Ewoks (UNRELEASED) 9 Fear Of Murder (RARE)

-BONUS-

20 minute live improv acoustic set from 1984

1. Hey, It’s Okay

2. Jeff Slater

3. You Can Eat Dinner If You Want To

4. Something In A / The Day After The Music Died

5. Jingle Bells / Leprosy 6. Purple Haze