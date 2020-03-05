Christine and The Queens Announce Double 7″ La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3 For Record Store Day 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 11:08 PM

Alternative pop artist Christine and The Queens has announced a new double 7″ vinyl, titled La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3, which will be released on Record Store Day 2020, on April 18th. This RSD exclusive release will serve as a Because/Capitol release, with 1500 presses and two new tracks titled“Je disparais dans tes bras” and “Mountains (we met.”

Both of these tracks will be spread across two separate discs, which will feature stripped down versions of the respective songs. This latest project will also serve as a sequel to her recent surprise-release EP La vita nuova, which was accompanied by a short film.

Born Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier, Christine and The Queens is an artist from Nantes, France who performs various forms of alternative pop, with influences from David Bowie and T. Rex to Kanye West and Philip Glass.

The performer had previously released the track “People I’ve been sad” via Because Music back in February. Her most recent album titled Chris saw its release back in 2018. Her debut album titled Chaleur humaine was released back in 2014, and was reissued a year later.

“Chris is an intentional rebrand on the part of Letissier, seeking to craft a persona as a strong, sexual and more aggressive woman who refuses to apologize for her actions,” mxdwn reviewer Jake McManus explained. “The album is a portrait of this persona, brash and dancing her ass off. A record that traverses the spaces of techno, funk, and dream pop–sometimes in the same track, as eclectic as the character it conceptualizes.”

La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3

DISC ONE / SIDE A “Je disparais dans tes bras”

DISC ONE/ SIDE B “Je disparais dans tes bras [Studios Saint Germain Session]”

DISC TWO / SIDE A “Mountains (we met)”

DISC TWO / SIDE B “Mountains (we met) [Studios Saint Germain Session]”