Mike Muir’s Infectious Grooves Featuring Robert Trujillo, Brooks Wackerman and More Announces New Record Store Day 2020 12″ EP Featuring Unreleased and New Music

Home News Aaron Grech March 18th, 2020 - 10:11 PM

Funk metal supergroup Infectious Grooves will be releasing a special EP for Record Store Day (RSD), which has been rescheduled to take place on June 20th. This EP will be released as a 12″ transparent orange color vinyl, mastered at 45RPM, as an RSD exclusive release, featuring three unreleased songs and their first new track in several years.

The three unreleased tracks were originally recorded in 1995, during the middle part of their early recording career, during 1991 to 2000. The tracks are titled “Funny Farm,” “Payback’s A Bitch,” “What Goes Up” and “Take You On A Ride,” respectively.

Infectious Grooves formed in 1989 and is led by Mike Muir, who is best known as the frontman for the influential crossover thrash metal band Suicidal Tendencies. Their most recent track release features former Suicidal Tendencies band mate and current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Suidical Tendencies guitarist Dean Pleasants and Brooks Wackerman of the band Avenged Sevenfold.

The band’s most recent official studio album release Mas Borracho, came out in 2000. This title is roughly translated to “more drunk.”

Suicidal Tendencies recently released a track titled “All Kinda Crazy,” along with an accompanying performance video featuring former Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman.The group released their album titled STill Cyco Punk After All These Years, back in 2018.

“Overall, an album that doesn’t break any records, but will probably be underrated in the group’s collective discography along the way,” mxdwn reviewer Chritopher Fastiggi explained.

A1 Funny Farm

A2 Payback’s A Bitch

B1 What Goes Up

B2 Take You On A Ride