Kesha and Black Lips to Team Up on New Song “They’s a Person of the World” for Record Store Day 2020 Release

Indie rock band Black Lips and pop performer Kesha have teamed up on the new song “They’s a Person of the World” which is set to be released this upcoming Record Store Day, April 18th. The track will be released as a special 7″ vinyl via Fire Records, and will host a limited run of 750 presses as an RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus Release. According to a Record Store day statement, “this lush country ballad is a fitting tribute to the traditions of Nashville and it’s rich musical history.

This upcoming 7” will also feature a new track by the Black Lips titled “Left Out In The Cold.” This latest track was recorded during the same sessions for their most recent album release Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart.

Their sound really does appreciate the cowboys of the piano, the corny harmonicas, the campfire vocals, Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart especially so. It’s a style that has somewhat faded in recent times due to a lack of commercial will, yet the Black Lips bring it back with unashamed force, such that a genuine passion can be mistaken for outdated taste,” mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli explained. “Those that see it for what it is will appreciate it, but it really does take an objective approach, and I’ll be the first to vouch for that.

Kesha recently released her latest studio album titled High Road this year. The performer will be hitting the road in support of the album this year alongside Big Freedia.

