Record Store Day 2020 Postpones Event To June 2020 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The worldwide event involving thousands and musicians and businesses, Record Store Day, has been postponed from Apr. 18 to Jun. 20, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The annual event is the global celebration of the record store, releasing a plethora of new music and celebrating the accomplishment and achievements by those whom partake in the music industry.

“We’re working with all of our partners and out stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day,” Record Store Day wrote. “Including the customers, the record stores, the artists, labels and more.”

The event was set to debut Denzel Curry’s cover of “Bulls on Parade,” a song originally released by Rage Against The Machine. Brandi Carlile, musician and Record Store Day 2020 Ambassador, was also on track to release her 12” Vinyl, covering “Black Hole Sun,” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” originally released by American rock band, Soundgarden.

The live album, First Hellos and Last Goodbyes, was set to release on Record Store Day 2020 in honor of the late musician, Chuck Mosley. The album is a collection of songs Mosley has played throughout his 160 live shows, and will feature a brand-new song, “Blue Heart,” which was released months before Mosley’s passing.