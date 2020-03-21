Ben Gibbard Releases New Song “Life In Quarantine” In Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Roy Lott March 21st, 2020 - 10:39 AM

Ben Gibbard and Jenny Lewis of The Postal Service

With the coronavirus pandemic and most self-quarantining, Death Cab for Cutie’s own Ben Gibbard has released a new song “Life in Quarantine”, in light of the situation. According to Rolling Stone, he sings about empty streets, bars, and cafes, and streetlights that change for no reason as well as describing airports and train stations “full of desperate people.” He also sings about the supermarket Safeway looking like something from the Eastern Bloc. “National Guard is on their way to protect us from our neighbors,” he sings, “and everyone who has tried to swim for it has drowned out past the breakers.”

At the end of the video, Gibbard urges fans to help out in any way they can including donating to the Aurora Commons, which helps the homeless population “And I know that we’re all trying to figure out what we can do to make it better and what we can do to alleviate the suffering of someone else.” He closes saying “Let’s all get through this together.”

Gibbard is not the first one to Livestream as many other bands and artists are during this time, including Diplo, Jewel, Kurt Vile and Dropkick Murphy’s. See the list of them here as it is updated daily.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried