The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers and More Come Together For CMRF Live Stream Concert

Home News Kelly Tucker May 23rd, 2020 - 3:32 PM

The Avett Brothers

The Colorado Music Relief Fund is a new statewide initiative for music and entertainment industry workers in Colorado, who have been impacted by COVID-19. Various artists are gearing up for a virtual show, ready to entertain fans via the internet on May 30 at 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Mountain Time. The artists featured at this event, include The Avett Brothers, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Bush, The String Cheese Incident and many more.

“Coloradans have a history of coming together during times of crisis, and now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort during this difficult time,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Colorado’s music industry and rich pool of talent is an important part of our culture, economy, and the Colorado way of life. I can’t wait for the day when we can all return to one of Colorado’s excellent music venues to see our favorite bands play live again. But until then, I’m excited that the state can partner with the Colorado Music Relief Fund in this effort.”

Breckenridge Brewery, the event’s sponsor, has a deep connection to the Colorado music scene, frequently hosting concerts at its brewery in Littleton over the past few years. Todd Usry, President of Breckenridge Brewery shared in a statement, “Live music and craft beer are a major part of Colorado’s culture, and each has the distinct ability to bring people together. We hope to be able to share a pint and a tune together in person soon, but until then, we’re committed to supporting the local artists who unite us through music and lift our spirits.”

Musician Nathaniel Rateliff also shared in a statement, “Our crew is the lifeblood of our touring operation. Living and working together over the years, we have become family. I am glad to do whatever I can to support our music community right now, and the CMRF is a lifeline to so many in our state.”

The Colorado Music Relief Fund was created to support those individuals, crews, and businesses working on stage and behind the scenes. CMRF will continue to raise funds and provide a steady stream of high-quality events to support the Colorado music community. While it cannot replace the feeling of a live show, this will sustain the audience and bolster their spirits. Musicians and production crews are who we turn to time and time again for support when disaster strikes.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva