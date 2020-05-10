Ben Gibbard Covers “I’m So Tired,” “For No One,” “You Won’t See Me” and More On All Beatles-Covers Live Stream

Home News Peter Mann May 10th, 2020 - 2:42 AM

Ben Gibbard and Jenny Lewis of The Postal Service

Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard performed an intimate all Beatles-covers livestream performance and Q&A framed around personal preferences regarding The Beatles. The Bremerton, Washington-based indie singer, songwriter and guitarist Gibbard provided his audience with a more unique, deep cuts selection from the immensely iconic musical catalogue from Liverpool, England-based rock band for the ages, The Beatles.

As previously reported on Brooklyn Vegan, Gibbard’s live streams “Each week benefits a different charity, and this week’s was Seattle non-profit Amara, ‘who help serve children in foster care and the families who care for them.’ You can donate at YouTube, Venmo (@BenGibbardLiveFromHome), or Amara’s website.”

Gibbard dived right in to his set with “I’m So Tired” off of The Beatles ninth album The White Album, which somewhat segued from a song about fatigue to the beginning lyrics of “For No One” speaking to a woman waking up, “Your day breaks, your mind aches/You find that all the words of kindness linger on/When she no longer needs you/She wakes up, she makes up/She takes her time and doesn’t feel she has to hurry.” Gibbard wanted to give a shoutout to one, in his opinion, of the lesser known George Harrison helmed songs off 1964’s A Hard Day’s Night, “I’m Happy Just To Dance With You.” Anecdotal commentary regarding fond family memories gives Gibbard’s livestream some levity when he performs “Here, There and Everywhere” off of 1964’s Revolver.

After performing “I’m Only Sleeping”, Gibbard takes a break from his covers to take some questions. As previously noted in the aforementioned Brooklyn Vegan article, “He also did an all-Beatles version of the Q&A portion that he does every week, and some of the tidbits he revealed are that Ram is his favorite Beatles solo album, Paul is his favorite Beatle, and Revolver is his favorite Beatles album artwork.” Gibbard transitioned from guitar to piano for the next couple of selections “You Won’t See Me” and “I Will”. The livestream concluded with Gibbard getting back on his guitar for the last two songs “I’m Looking Through You” and “In My Life.”

Gibbard has not only graced his musical prowess to fans of him and The Beatles, but also works from Radiohead. As previously reported here on mxdwn, back in March, “Known for his unique voice, and great contribution as the frontman for Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service, Ben Gibbard, has recently covered Radiohead during his livestream. Gibbard set this livestream up for his fans since the coronavirus was causing social distancing for people all across the globe.”

Ben Gibbard: Live From Home (5/7/20) Setlist

I’m So Tired

For No One

I’m Happy Just to Dance With You

Here, There and Everywhere

I’m Only Sleeping

You Won’t See Me

I Will

I’m Looking Through You

In My Life

To watch Ben Gibbard’s All Beatles-Covers Livestream set, stream below via YouTube.



Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried