boygenius Will Appear on New Hayley Williams Solo Album Petals for Armor

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has revealed that the indie folk supergroup boygenius, which consists of singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will be appearing on her upcoming studio album Petals For Armor. While the first half of this solo debut record has been released so far, the entire project is set to be released this upcoming May.

Williams revealed this information in a recent profile piece with New York Times editor and writer Caryn Ganz. Baker opened for Paramore back in 2017, and she eventually bonded with Williams over “being raised culturally Christian in the South then coming into the world.” The piece also states that all three artists will be providing backing vocals for the upcoming track.

“She (Williams) has an innate connection with the deeply emotionally profound and really wants to explore those things in an honest way with people,” Baker explained in a phone interview for the profile. “But also she is a uniquely disarming person.”

Williams has shared music videos for “Simmer,” “Leave It Alone” and “Cinnamon” in support of the upcoming project, which were all directed by Warren Fu. The three projects share an overarching story, showing Williams escape into a house filled with fantastic beings.

Boygenius released their self-titled EP at the tail end of 2018, to positive reviews from many publications across the music industry, “Their raw emotion is heard with every lyric sung,” mxdwn reviewer Ally Tatosian explained. “The three make a deadly power group when it comes to indie music.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi