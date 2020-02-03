System Of A Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles Announce Spring 2020 Los Angeles Show

Home News Grayson Schmidt February 3rd, 2020 - 12:41 PM

Just before heading out on their European tour, SoCal’s own System of a Down announced a new LA show with Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles at Banc Of California Stadium May 22, according to the PRP. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. PST, and can be purchased here. The LA show is System of a Down’s only U.S. date listed for the year so far, which is followed by a European tour.

Korn is currently touring with Breaking Benjamin as part of a 18-city U.S. winter tour, before playing Knotfest in Japan. Much like System of a Down, Faith No More sets out on a European tour after the LA show, whereas Helmet returns from an Australian tour before playing LA and then sets out on a series of European dates. Russian Circles starts their world tour at the end of the month, before coming back stateside for the LA show. All five bands teased the upcoming show on social media late last week, with the same cryptic post.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat