Ministry Reschedules Industrial Strength Tour Dates with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly to Spring 2021

Industrial music pioneers Ministry have rescheduled their Industrial Strength Tour, which was originally set to take off this summer. These new tour dates will take place from March 31 of next year in Seattle until May 1 in San Francisco. These upcoming shows will be celebrating Ministry’s influential 1989 studio album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

Original tickets from the cancelled summer tour dates will be valid for these new dates next spring. Those who have tickets for the cancelled performance in Dallas will be refunded.

This tour will also feature support from KMFDM and Front Line Assembly, who were both labelmates with the band during the 1980s. The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste was Ministry’s fourth studio album, which received critical acclaim upon its release. The album is also a fan favorite, while songs such as “Test” and “So What,” from the album are considered among the band’s best tracks.

The band announced that they were working on a new album back in March, which followed the announcement of the death of Bill Rieflin. While Rieflin was never officially credited as a member of the industrial outfit, he played on some of the band’s most influential albums including The Land of Rape and Honey and the aforementioned The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

The band released a countdown to something last month, which turned out to be a lyric video for their song “Alert Level.”

2021 Industrial Strength Tour Dates:

3/31 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

4/1 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/2 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theatre

4/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union* (on sale date TBA)

4/4 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

4/6 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

4/9 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

4/11 – Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre

4/12 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

4/14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

4/15 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

4/16 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont

4/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/18 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

4/20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

4/21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4/23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

4/24 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!

4/25 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

4/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/29 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

4/30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

5/1 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat