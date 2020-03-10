XPoNential Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring The New Pornographers, Grace Potter and Nicole Atkins

Home News Drew Feinerman March 10th, 2020 - 3:58 PM

XPoNential Music Festival has announced their 2020 lineup that will feature The New Pornographers, Grace Potter and Nicole Atkins, in addition to other artists. The festival will take place on the Camden Waterfront in Camden, New Jersey, from July 31st to august 2nd; tickets go on sale this Friday on March 13th on the festival website.

based out of Vancouver, British Colombia, The New Pornographers have been prominent in the indie rock scene since 1997. Their eighth and most recent album, In The Morse Code Of Break Lights, received generally good reviews from critics, as their sound and style has remained tried and true over decades. The band has not toured since the release of the album, so this will be The New Pornographers first time performing their new songs live.

American singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Grace Potter is one of the most talented artists in music today; she has collaborated with a massive amount of artists and bands, including at the 2017 Starmus Festival. Most recently, the singer collaborated with Lucius as part of her 2019 album Daylight. Aside from XPoNential, Potter will perform at Mountain Jam in Bethel Woods, New York.

Like Potter, Nicole Atkins is a northeast-American based singer/songwriter, although her musical approach is more laid back than Potter’s, as Atkins draws from psychedelic and soul music of the 1960’s, and crooner ballads of the 1950’s. The singer announced her new album Italian Ice that is set to drop April 17th of this year, and released two singles, including “Domino” this past Friday. Atkins is also set to perform at Bellwether Festival in Waynesville, Ohio, and was set to perform at SXSW before its cancellation due to growing coronavirus concerns. Atkins will also be embarking on her own tour this spring.

Other notable artists performing at XPoNential include Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones/Puss N Boots, Citizen Cope, and Mavis Staples. Check out the official festival flyer below:

Photo Credit: Owen Ela