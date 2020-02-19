Bellwether Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Nicole Atkins, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Growlers

Home News Ashwin Chary February 19th, 2020 - 10:00 PM

Great music and a camping experience, what more can one ask for? For another year, the Bellwether Music Festival has returned to take place this Aug. 6-8 for a three-day musical experience. The festival announced their official 2020 lineup, featuring Nicole Atkins, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Growlers.

The festival is taking place in Waynesville, OH, at the Renaissance Park over a span of three days, featuring different artists and comedians for each day. American folk duo, Shovels & Rope, who recently released their album, By Blood, is set to play on the first day, alongside John Moreland, Davey Knowles and The Steepwater Band.

The Devil Makes Three is taking the stage on day two alongside The Lone Bellow, Matt Holubowski, Hannah Wicklund and more. The Devil Makes Three releases their latest album, Chains Are Broken, in late 2018. The album features 11 different tracks and was released through New West Records.

Nathaniel Rateliff is hitting the stage on day three, alongside a plethora of other artists, such as Langhorne Slim, Scarypoolparty, Hays Carll and more. Rateliff recentely released his first solo album, And It’s Still Alright, after 7 long awaited years. The album features 10 brand-new tracks, and in addition to this release, Rateliff set off on tour Feb. 1 at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival in Ann Arbor, MI, and will be concluding his tour on Aug. 26, at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, CO.

Tickets for the Bellwether Music Festival are currently on sale at the festival’s website. General admission tickets start at $124, and increase in price for VIP and camping.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz