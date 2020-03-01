Beach Road Weekend Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Father John Misty, Norah Jones and Beck

Home News Peter Mann March 1st, 2020 - 11:15 AM

The eclectic roster comprised of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts-based Beach Road Weekend Music Festival 2020 has recently been announced to include the musical talents of Father John Misty, Norah Jones and Beck. As previously reported in Consequence of Sound, the festivities to commence during Beach Road Weekend Music Festival’s second year, will take place “…from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. This year, the festival will feature three full days of music, spread across two stages.”

The event promises a slew of additional talent that will also be showcased in an already stacked roster. As previously reported in Martha’s Vineyard Times, the impressive array of recording artists will include, “Margo Price, Dawes, Lettuce, Anderson East, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Leftover Salmon, Jaimoe & Friends, Shemekia Copeland, Jeremie Albino, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Heather Maloney, Workman Song, the Outskirts, and locally based Entrain round out the others.” The aforementioned MV Times article furthers that festival founder Adam Epstien spoke on the venue’s ambiance and what it brings to the table saying, “As we searched for artists for Beach Road Weekend 2020, we were so happy to find many musicians had a special connection with, or memory of, Martha’s Vineyard. This is truly a place that artists want to play, and we are excited to bring them to the fans.”

Rockville, Maryland-based singer/songwriter Father John Misty (born Josh Tillman) has been touring extensively as of late. Last August Tillman toured shows in the UK and European Cities. During the beginning of last summer Tillman was on tour accompanied by Jason Isabelle and the 400 unit through June during their North American co-headling tour. Also here in the States, Tillman performed at a benefit concert last September hosted by the legendary Neil Young alongside Norah Jones. As previously reported here on mxdwn, Father John Misty was on tour with Jason Isabelle and the 400 unit in “… support of Misty’s latest release God’s Favorite Customer, one of mxdwn’s ‘High Fidelity’ albums of 2018, calling it a ‘pure and intimate heartache.'”

New York-based singer/songwriter/jazz pianist Norah Jones has recently enjoyed collaborative work whether alongside the likes of Sharon Van Etten or her alternative country outfit, Puss N Boots. Puss N Boots is comprised of Jones, jazz singer Sasha Dobson, and bassist/singer/songwriter Catherine Popper, who collectively released their 2014 debut album, No Fools, No Fun. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Puss N Boots have released the titular music video from their latest studio album Sister, which was released this Valentine’s Day. This music video was directed by Al Kalyk, and stars the trio as they perform the track in a small dive bar.”

Most recently, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/muscian/producer Beck has released his fourteenth full length studio album Hyperspace this past November. What’s even more impressive was Beck’s inclusion in the stacked Heaven is Rock and Roll show at the Hollywood Palladium at the top of 2020. As previously reported here on mxdwn back in January, “The hype was real: the Heaven is Rock and Roll show that took place this past Saturday culminated with singer-songwriter St. Vincent and Beck performing with the surviving members of Nirvana. Yes, indeed Dave Grohl, alongside Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear performed such classics as ‘In Bloom,’ ‘Lithium,’ ‘Heart-Shaped Box,’ ‘Been a Son’ and more.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna