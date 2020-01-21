Nicole Atkins Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 11:52 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

American singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins has announced a limited run of 2020 North American west coast tour dates, which will begin in Los Angeles, California on April 16th and will wrap up in Denver, Colorado on April 24th. Atkins will be accompanied by her live band which includes Danny Banks (Drums), Stephen Warwick (Guitar), Clint Chandler (Keys) and Spencer Duncan (Bass). The performer is expected to add more dates in the near future and is also planning on releasing new music.

Atkins will be performing at SXSW this year, which will also host the likes of artists such as Soccer Mommy, The Haden Triplets and Soul Asylum. The performer also made an appearance at last year’s SXSW which featured the likes of Priests, My Brightest Diamond, Abhi the Nomad and Bedouine.

The performer teamed up with Mark Lanegan in 2018 for a cover of the Guns N Roses’ classic “November Rain,” in a stripped down, more soulful rendition of this iconic heavy metal ballad. The performer also teamed up with music video director Rett Rogers for “A Little Crazy,” which takes large inspiration from classic music videos in country music history.

“’A Little Crazy’” is one of the most simple yet powerful songs I’ve ever written so I wanted the video to be simple and classic. I met photographer Rett Rogers exactly one year ago from next week,” Atkins explained. “We talked about old Sandro, Old Grey Whistle Test and Midnight Special videos and how I wanted to make something that could have easily been mistaken for one of those.”

Nicole Atkins West Coast Tour Dates:

4/16 – The Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

4/17 – Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA

4/20 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

4/21 – Tractor Tavern – Seattle, WA

4/24 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

