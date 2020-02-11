Nicole Atkins Announces New Album Italian Ice for April 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Captian” Featuring Britt Daniel

Home News Aaron Grech February 11th, 2020 - 11:04 AM

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins has announced a new studio album titled Italian Ice, which is set to be released on April 17th via Single Lock Records. The performer has also debuted a new single featured on the upcoming studio album titled “Captain,” which features Britt Daniel of Texas-based indie rock band Spoon.

“Spoon” is accompanied by a vintage music video created by Joshua Shoemaker, which features Atkins performing across a low-budget early television style set and backdrop. The track itself is equally nostalgic, as it blends influences of early country, with Atkin’s passionate vocal performance, twangy guitars and acoustic piano chords.

This latest studio album release was created with producer Ben Tanner at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Her backing band included two Muscle Shoals veterans, David Hood and Spooner Oldham, who perform as the sessions group the Swampers, along with the Dap-Kings’ Binky Griptite and Jim Sclavunos and Dave Sherman of Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds.

This album also features Seth Avett, John Paul White and Erin Rae, and features songwriting credits from Daniel, Hamilton Leithauser and Carl Broemel. “Musically, it doesn’t make any sense,” Atkins said in a statement regarding the features on Italian Ice. “But I’m a superfan of all of them, and we ended up with the weirdest, craziest band ever. It just became this awesome misfit party.”

Atkins recently announced a set of 2020 tour dates, and will be performing at the SXSW Music Festival, which will feature the likes of Soccer Mommy and The Haden Triplets.

Italian Ice Tracklist

1. “AM Gold”

2. “Mind Eraser”

3. “Domino”

4. “Forever”

5. “Captain”

6. “Never Going Home Again”

7. “St. Dymphna”

8. “Far From Home”

9. “A Road to Nowhere”

10. “These Old Roses”

11. “In the Splinters”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat