Grace Potter and Lucius Get Funky In New Video for “Back To Me”

American musician and actress, Grace Potter, released her new music video for her track “Back to me,” Ft. Lucius. The track is featured on Potter’s new album, Daylight, which was released on Oct. 25, 2019.
As the 70s themed music video starts, the screen flashes bright colors, as Potter’s glittery blue high heels, filled by her pink socks takes the center screen. Men and women are grooving in the background as Potter’s indie-like voice fills the song.
The trippy synth in the background complement her voice and the video as the sparkles shining on the dancer’s outfit shines brightly. The vibe of the video is vintage, but the sound of the song is modern, making an interesting contract.
The disco ball shines throughout the video, sending neon colors flying through the video. Potter and the rest of the people in the video are clearly having fun as the song peaks, making it hard not to move with the music.
As the song nears its end, the melody slows down, as do the motion of the dances. A guitar is smoothly riffing as the video fades out.
Grace Potter is in the middle of her Daylight 2020 Tour, traveling across the United States. She is set to play her next show on Jan. 30, at The Egg, in Albany, NY.
Grace Potter Daylight 2020 Tour Dates:
01/29 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
01/30 – Albany, NY – The Egg
01/31 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
02/ 01- New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
02/04 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre
02/05 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
02/06 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
02/07 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
02/08 – St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
02/09 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
02/12 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
02/13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly
02/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
02/15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater
02/18 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
02/19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
02/20 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
03/12 – Vancouver, BC Canada – Commodore Ballroom
03/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
03/14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox
03/15 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
03/18 – San Diego, CA – Observatory NorthPark
03/19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
03/20 – Stateline, NV – MontBleu Resort Showroom
03/21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
03/24 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
03/26 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up
03/27 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up
03/28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Photo Credit: Owen Ela