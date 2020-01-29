Grace Potter and Lucius Get Funky In New Video for “Back To Me”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 29th, 2020 - 6:11 PM

American musician and actress, Grace Potter, released her new music video for her track “Back to me,” Ft. Lucius. The track is featured on Potter’s new album, Daylight, which was released on Oct. 25, 2019.

As the 70s themed music video starts, the screen flashes bright colors, as Potter’s glittery blue high heels, filled by her pink socks takes the center screen. Men and women are grooving in the background as Potter’s indie-like voice fills the song.

The trippy synth in the background complement her voice and the video as the sparkles shining on the dancer’s outfit shines brightly. The vibe of the video is vintage, but the sound of the song is modern, making an interesting contract.

The disco ball shines throughout the video, sending neon colors flying through the video. Potter and the rest of the people in the video are clearly having fun as the song peaks, making it hard not to move with the music.

As the song nears its end, the melody slows down, as do the motion of the dances. A guitar is smoothly riffing as the video fades out.

Grace Potter is in the middle of her Daylight 2020 Tour, traveling across the United States. She is set to play her next show on Jan. 30, at The Egg, in Albany, NY.

Grace Potter Daylight 2020 Tour Dates:

01/29 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

01/30 – Albany, NY – The Egg

01/31 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

02/ 01- New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02/04 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

02/05 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

02/06 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

02/07 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

02/08 – St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

02/09 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

02/12 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

02/13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

02/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

02/15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

02/18 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

02/19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

02/20 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

03/12 – Vancouver, BC Canada – Commodore Ballroom

03/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

03/14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

03/15 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

03/18 – San Diego, CA – Observatory NorthPark

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

03/20 – Stateline, NV – MontBleu Resort Showroom

03/21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

03/24 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

03/26 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

03/27 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

03/28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Photo Credit: Owen Ela